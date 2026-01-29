CUET PG 2026: Correction window opens at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/, check list of details to be modified

The National Testing Agency, NTA has opened the CUET PG 2026 correction window. Candidates who want to make corrections in the application form can do it through the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.

The correction window was opened on January 28 and will close on January 30, 2026. Candidates who have submitted their application forms and paid the application fee on or before December 19, 2025 are being given an opportunity to update their additional examination city preferneces in the correction window.

What will not be allowed to change? 1. Mobile Number

2. Email address

3. Address (permanent and present)

4. Photograph-image upload

5. Signature- image upload

What details can be changed? 1. Candidate name or Father Name or Mother Name

2. Exam city selection

3. Date of Birth

4. Gender

5. Category

6. Sub-Category/PwBD

7. Test Paper code

8. Aadhar details

9. Subject/ Test/ Programme/ course change

Correction in these fields will be applicable only after payment of an additional fee if any. o fee will be refunded for reduction of Test Papers. nly one-time correction will be allowed to the candidate i.e. once the corrections are done and submitted, the form shall be frozen. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUET PG.