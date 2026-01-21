CUET PG 2026: Registration date extended till January 23, check notice here

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the registration date for CUET PG 2026. Candidates who will appear for Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses through the official website of CUET UG at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.

The last date to apply has been extended till January 23, 2026. The last date for submission of exam fee is January 25, 2026. The correction window will open on January 28 and will close on January 30, 2026.

CUET PG 2026: How to apply Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CUET UG at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.

2. Click on CUET PG 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and your registration is done.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for CUET (PG) 2026, he/she may contact on 011 - 40759000/011 - 69227700 or e-mail at helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in.

The application fee is different for various category and candidates applying for two test papers or for additional test paper. The payment of fee should be done through online mode.

The examination will likely be held in March 2026. The dates of exam has not been announced yet. The medium of the Question Paper for CUET (PG)-2026 will be in English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for languages, M. Tech/Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers (excluding Hindu Studies, Buddhist Studies, and Indian Knowledge System). The duration of the exam is 90 minutes and each question paper comprises of 75 questions.