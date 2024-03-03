CUET PG Admit Card 2024 Live: Exam city slips tomorrow on pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET PG 2024 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue exam city information slips for the Common University Entrance Test or CUET PG 2024 tomorrow, March 4. Candidates can download it from pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, using the application number and date of birth. CUET PG admit cards will be released on March 7, per the exam notification. ...Read More

The detailed schedule of CUET PG 2024 was announced on February 27. The exam will be held from March 11 to 28 in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode.

CUET PG 2024 will be conducted for 157 subjects. A total of 4,62,589 unique candidates have registered for the examination.

For any help related to CUET PG, candidates can call the NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

Follow this live blog for updates on CUET PG exam city slip, admit card; and other information related to the examination.