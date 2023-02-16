CUET UG 2023: NTA issues important notice for Tamil Nadu candidates

National Testing Agency, NTA has released an important notice for candidates of Tamil Nadu applying for CUET UG 2023. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of NTA CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

As per the official notice, the Agency has received few representations from the candidates of Tamilnadu State Board who have passed their Class 10 examination in the year 2021. Due to the COVID outbreak, no examinations were conducted for 2021 batch of Class 10. Accordingly no marks were given in the marksheet and ‘pass’ is printed in all subjects.

The Agency in this regard has decided that when candidates of Tamil Nadu State Board of School Examination selects passing year as 2021, the Result Mode field will be disabled and the associated fields for Marks / CGPA will be invisible for Tamil nadu State Board candidates who have passed their Class 10 in year 2021.

Those candidates who have already filled the application form, with passing year as 2021, School board as Tamil nadu State Board of School Examination (Sec.) and paid the fee, the same rule will be applied i.e. field Result Mode will be disabled and fields Total Marks, Obtained Marks, Percentage of Marks will remain invisible in the online Application Form of CUET (UG) – 2023.

