National Testing Agency, NTA will open CUET UG 2024 correction window on April 6, 2024. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it through the official website of CUET UG at cuetug.ntaonline.in. The correction window link will also be available on exams.nta.ac.in. CUET UG 2024: Correction window opens today

As per the official notice, the correction window will remain open till April 7, 2024 upto 11.50 pm. To make the corrections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

CUET UG 2024: How to make corrections

Visit the official website of CUET UG at cuetug.ntaonline.in.

Login to the account by entering the required details.

Click on submit and your application form will open.

Check the application form and edit the necessary details you want to change.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The announcement of the city of examination will be available from April 30 onwards. The admit card will be released in the second week of May 2024.

The CUET UG 2024 examination will be conducted from May 16 to May 31, 2024. CUET (UG) - 2024 will completely be conducted in Hybrid mode (Pen & Paper/ Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will be conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

40 out of 50 questions for all test papers and 50 out of 60 for the General Test (choice of 10 questions). Duration for all test papers would be 45 minutes except for Mathematics/Applied Mathematics, Accountancy, Physics, Chemistry, Economics, Computer Science/Informatics Practices, and General Tests which would be 60 minutes. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUET UG.