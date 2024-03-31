National Testing Agency, NTA, has again extended the CUET UG 2024 registration date. The last date to apply for the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses is till April 5, 2024. Candidates can apply for the entrance examination through the official website of CUET UG at cuetug.ntaonline.in. CUET UG 2024 registration date again extended, apply till April 5

NTA shared the extension of the last date to register on its official Twitter handle. The link to apply will remain active till 9.50 pm on April 5, 2024.

The correction was scheduled to open on April 2, which now will likely be postponed. The revised dates of correction window has not been shared yet.

The announcement of the city of examination will be available on April 30, and admit cards will be available for download in the second week of May 2024. The examination will be conducted between May 15 to May 31, 2024. For the Academic Session 2024-25, CUET (UG) – 2024 will be conducted in the Hybrid mode (Computer-Based Test (CBT) / Pen & Paper).

CUET UG 2024: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA CUET at cuetug.ntaonline.in.

Click on CUET UG 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and register yourself.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA CUET UG.