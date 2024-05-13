CUET UG Admit Card 2024 Live: Admit cards released on exams.nta.ac.in, link here
The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2024 admit cards. Candidates can download it from exams.nta.ac.in or use the link given below.
They have to log in with the application number and date of birth to download the CUET UG admit card.
How to download CUET UG 2024 admit card
Go to exams.nta.ac.in.
Open the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET UG 2024) page.
Go to the CUET UG admit card page.
Enter your application number and date of birth.
Login and download the admit card.
The NTA is conducting the examination in a hybrid mode for the first time. The offline or pen-and-paper examination for papers with the most registrations will be held on May 15, 16, 17, and 18.
The computer-based test (CBT) will be held on May 21, 22 and 24. Admit cards and exam city slips for the CBT examination will be issued later.
If any candidate faces difficulty downloading/checking the admit card, the candidate can contact the NTA on 011-40759000 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.
Check CUET UG admit card link and other updates below
