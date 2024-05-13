CUET UG Admit Card 2024 Live: Admit cards released on exams.nta.ac.in, link here

Edit Profile
Monday, May 13, 2024
    May 13, 2024 3:56 PM IST
    CUET UG 2024 Admit Card Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2024 admit cards. Candidates can download it from exams.nta.ac.in or use the link given below.  Direct link to download CUET UG admit card...Read More

    They have to log in with the application number and date of birth to download the CUET UG admit card. 

    How to download CUET UG 2024 admit card

    Go to exams.nta.ac.in.

    Open the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET UG 2024) page.

    Go to the CUET UG admit card page. 

    Enter your application number and date of birth.

    Login and download the admit card.

    The NTA is conducting the examination in a hybrid mode for the first time. The offline or pen-and-paper examination for papers with the most registrations will be held on May 15, 16, 17, and 18.

    The computer-based test (CBT) will be held on May 21, 22 and 24. Admit cards and exam city slips for the CBT examination will be issued later.

    If any candidate faces difficulty downloading/checking the admit card, the candidate can contact the NTA on 011-40759000 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

    Check CUET UG admit card link and other updates below

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 13, 2024 3:56 PM IST

    CUET UG Admit Card 2024 Live: NTA helpline numbers

    CUET UG Admit Card 2024 Live: In the case of any difficulty while downloading the admit card, candidates can contact the NTA on 011-40759000 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

    May 13, 2024 3:47 PM IST

    CUET UG Admit Card 2024 Live: Exam dates

    CUET UG Admit Card 2024 Live: The NTA will conduct CUET UG 2024 in hybrid mode. 

    Offline/pen-and-paper examination: May 15, 16, 17, and 18.

    Computer-based test (CBT): May 21, 22 and 24.

    May 13, 2024 3:39 PM IST

    CUET UG Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: How to download hall tickets?

    1. Go to the NTA exam website at exams.nta.ac.in. 
    2. Go to the CUET UG exam page and open the admit card link (refresh the page if the link is not displayed).
    3. Enter your application number, date of birth, and login.
    4. Download the CUET UG admit card. 
    May 13, 2024 3:38 PM IST

    CUET UG Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Login credentials required to download hall tickets

    CUET UG Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: The following login credentials are required to download the CUET UG hall tickets-

    1. Candidate's application number
    2. Date of birth.
    May 13, 2024 3:37 PM IST

    CUET UG Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Direct link

    Here is the direct link to download CUET UG 2024 admit card

    May 13, 2024 3:37 PM IST

    CUET UG Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: Hall tickets released

    CUET UG Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: The NTA has released admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2024. 

