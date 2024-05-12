CUET UG Admit Card 2024 Live: NTA to issue hall tickets soon on exams.nta.ac.in

CUET UG Admit Card 2024 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CUET UG 2024 admit card soon. Candidates can check it on exams.nta.ac.in, nta.ac.in and cuetug.ntaonline.in. The exam will begin on May 15 and ahead of it, the hall tickets will be published. To download it, the applicants will be required to use their application numbers and dates of birth. ...Read More

This year, the CUET UG is being held in a hybrid mode. The pen and paper test is scheduled for May 15, 16, 17 and 18 and exam city slips have been released for these exam days. On May 21, 22 and 24, the test will be held in CBT mode. Exam city slips for those days have not been issued yet.

On CUET UG admit cards, candidates will see detailed information about their examination centre, reporting time and paper timing, and exam day guidelines. They must carry the admit card along with other required documents on the day of the examination.

