CUET UG answer key objection window closes today, know steps you need to follow

CUET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate CUET (UG) 2025 provisional answer key objection window today June 20 at 11 PM. CUET UG answer key objection window closes today (HT file)

Candidates can download the answer key from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Those who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key can challenge it by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per question. The agency has mentioned objection submitted without fee will not be considered.

Candidates will need to enter their application numbers and dates of birth to check the answer key. Along with the answer key, NTA also released question papers and displayed candidates' responses.

NTA said “Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final.”

Steps to challenge provisional answer key:-

Visit to cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the ‘Answer key challenge for CUET (UG) 2025’.

Login with your application number and password.

Check the provisional answer key and select the objection questions.

Submit the objection by paying fee via online mode.

This year, NTA conducted CUET UG from May 13 to June 3. The agency also held a re-test on June 2 and June 4 for those who originally appeared for the test on May 13 and May 16.

The re-test was conducted after candidates raised complaints regarding questions that were not aligned with the notified syllabus.

CUET UG is the national-level entrance examination for admission to undergraduate courses offered by central universities, state universities and other participating institutions.

For more information, students are advised to check official website.