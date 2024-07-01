CUET UG result 2024: NTA working on announcing result, date will be announced soon, says UGC

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is working on announcing the result of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) and the date will be notified soon, the University Grant Commission said on Monday, as the agency failed to declare the result on the scheduled date. UGC on Monday said that National Testing Agency is working on declaring the results of CUET UG. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The NTA's information bulletin provided June 30 as the date for the declaration of CUET-UG results. However, the results were not announced on June 30. There has been no official communication from NTA.

Also read: UPSC Prelims Results 2024 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check list of qualified candidates

When asked about the possible release of CUET UG results, UGC chief Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said, "NTA is working on it and will announce the results date soon."

CUET-UG serves as the primary admission test for undergraduate programmes at 46 Central universities. This year's exam, conducted in both online and pen-and-paper formats, took place from May 15 to May 31.

The NTA conducts CUET-UG on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

As the National Testing Agency (NTA) grapples with paper leak allegations involving NEET-UG and UGC-NET. The controversy has impacted several other entrance tests including CUET UG.

Also read: UPSC CSE Prelims result 2024 released on upsc.gov.in, here's how to check and other details

The delay in the result will also impact admissions at several universities.

The NTA is under scrutiny following recent allegations of irregularities in the NEET-UG and PhD entrance NET exams. In response, the Centre has established a panel to ensure the NTA conducts examinations transparently, smoothly, and fairly.

Also read: GATE 2025: IIT Roorkee releases syllabus, paper pattern and more at gate2025.iitr.ac.in, here’s all you need to know

The cancellation of the UGC-NET exam and the postponement of other exams have created uncertainty and anxiety among students who have prepared extensively.

The announcement of new dates by the NTA is anticipated to provide some relief to these students.