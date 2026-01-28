CUSAT CAT 2026: Registration begins at admissions.cusat.ac.in, direct link to apply here

Cochin University of Science and Technology has started the registration process for CUSAT CAT 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the Common Admission Test 2026 can find the direct link through the official website of CUSAT at admissions.cusat.ac.in.

The registration process commenced on January 27, 2026. The last date to register for UG, PG courses is March 5, 2026. The last date to register for MTech is April 16, 2026 and MBA is April 30, 2026.

Direct link to apply for CUSAT CAT 2026 CUSAT CAT 2026: How to apply To apply for the admission test candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CUSAT at admissions.cusat.ac.in.

1. Click on CUSAT CAT 2026 registration link available on the home page.

2. A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

3. Once done, click on submit.

4. Login to the account and fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹1500/- for two test code for for Kerala SC (KSC)/ Kerala ST (KST) candidates to appear for a maximum of two test codes is ₹700/-. For each additional test code |500/- for general candidates and 250/- for KSC/KST candidates is to be paid. Candidates applying for multiple M.Tech. and MBA programmes need to pay the application fees as given above and need not pay any additional tests fees, as there is no CAT for these programmes. Payment can be made through all Credit / Debit Cards/UPI or Net banking of almost all Banks. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUSAT.