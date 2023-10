FMGE Exam: NBE announces Foreign Medical Graduate Exam likely in January 2024, notice here

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, New Delhi has announced that FMGE Exam will likely be conducted in January 2024. Candidates who want to appear for Foreign Medical Graduate Exam can check the official notice on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. FMGE Exam: NBE announces Foreign Medical Graduate Exam likely in January 2024

The FMGE exam will be generally conducted in December every year will likely be conducted in January 2024 on a Computer Based Platform at various test centers across the country.

“The applicants who are desirous to appear in next Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) are hereby informed that National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall conduct the next FMGE tentatively in January 2024 on a Computer Based Platform at various test centers across the country”, read the official notice.

The official notice have not shared any date or schedule for exam or registration details. Further it has advised the applicants to refer the NBEMS website time to time for final schedule of examination, as the above schedule is purely tentative. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.

