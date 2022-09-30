GATE 2023: Last date today to apply at gate.iitk.ac.in, direct link here

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will close down the registration process for GATE 2023 on September 30, 2022. Candidates who still have not applied for the examination and want to apply for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can apply online through the official site of gate.iitk.ac.in.

However, candidates can apply for the examination with late fee till October 7, 2022. The admit card will be available on January 3, 2023 and the examination will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023.

To apply for the exam, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for GATE 2023

GATE 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of IIT GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Click on GATE 2023 candidate’s login link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

GATE 2023 application fee is ₹850 per paper up to September 30 and ₹1,350 after that for female candidates. For SC, ST, PwD candidates, it is ₹850 per paper up to September 30 and ₹1,350 after that.