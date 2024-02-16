GATE 2024 Response Sheet Live: IISC GATE candidates’ responses releasing soon
GATE 2024 Response Sheet Live: Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore will release GATE 2024 Response Sheet on February 16, 2024. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering candidates’ responses will be available on the official website of IISC GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. To check the responses candidates will need enrolment number and password. ...Read More
GATE 2024 was conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024 at various centres across the country. The examination was conducted in two shifts on all exam days – from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
The answer keys of GATE 2024 examination will be released on February 21 and candidates can raise objections, if any, between February 22 and 25, 2024. Results of GATE 2024 will be declared on March 16 and scorecards will be released on March 23, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on candidates’ responses, direct link and more.
GATE 2024: About papers
GATE papers had two sections containing questions on general aptitude (GA) and candidates' selected subjects, and it was a computer-based test (CBT).
IISC GATE response sheet 2024: Steps to check
GATE 2024 candidates' response: Websites to check
GATE 2024: Where can candidates take admission?
Qualifying in GATE is useful for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to:
(i) Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/Technology/Architecture; and
(ii) Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Engineering/Science/Technology/Architecture/Humanities, in institutions supported by MoE and other government agencies. Even in colleges and institutions that admit students without MoE scholarship/assistantship, GATE qualification may be useful. Further, many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have been using the GATE score in their recruitment process.
IISC GATE 2024 candidates' response: Negative marking
For a wrong answer to an MCQ, there will be negative marking.
For a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 will be deducted for a wrong answer.
Likewise, for 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 will be deducted for a wrong answer.
There is no negative marking for wrong answers to MSQ and NAT questions.
There is no partial marking for any question.
GATE Response Sheet 2024: About scorecard
GATE 2024 score card will remain valid for THREE years from the date of the announcement of results.
GATE Response Sheet: Result date
Results of GATE 2024 will be declared on March 16 and scorecards will be released on March 23, 2024.
IISC GATE 2024 response sheet: Login credentials
GATE 2024: List of websites
GATE response sheet 2024: Answer key dates
GATE 2024 response sheet: Exam dates
GATE 2024 candidates' responses: How to check
GATE Response Sheet 2024: Where to check
GATE 2024 Response Sheet: Date and Time
