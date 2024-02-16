GATE 2024 Response Sheet Live: IISC GATE candidates’ responses releasing soon

GATE 2024 Response Sheet Live: Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore will release GATE 2024 Response Sheet on February 16, 2024. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering candidates’ responses will be available on the official website of IISC GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. To check the responses candidates will need enrolment number and password. ...Read More

GATE 2024 was conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024 at various centres across the country. The examination was conducted in two shifts on all exam days – from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The answer keys of GATE 2024 examination will be released on February 21 and candidates can raise objections, if any, between February 22 and 25, 2024. Results of GATE 2024 will be declared on March 16 and scorecards will be released on March 23, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on candidates’ responses, direct link and more.