GATE 2024 response sheet released; here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 17, 2024 07:53 AM IST

GATE 2024 response sheet has been released. Candidates can check the responses through the direct link given below.

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, has released the GATE 2024 released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2024 response sheet. Candidates who took the GATE 2024 examination can download the response sheet from the official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. GATE 2024 Response Sheet Live updates.

GATE 2024 response sheet link

GATE 2024 took place in different cities around the nation on February 3, 4, 10, and 11. The test took place in two shifts, from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm and 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The GATE 2024 exam answer keys will be made available on February 21. Candidates can raise objections, if any, between February 22 and 25, 2024. Scorecards for GATE 2024 will be made available on March 23, 2024, and results will be announced on March 16.

IISC GATE response sheet 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of IISC GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Click on GATE 2024 candidates' responses link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates must enter their login details.

Click on submit, and responses will be displayed on the screen.

Check the responses and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

