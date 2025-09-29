Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has extended the GATE 2026 registration date. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 registration has been extended till October 6, 2025. Candidates who want to apply can find the direct link through the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. GATE 2026 registration date extended till October 6, apply at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

The online registration process with late fee has been extended till October 9, 2025.

The GATE examination will be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2025. The results will be announced on March 19, 2025.

GATE 2026: Documents required Documents required for filling application form

a. Candidate's photograph

b. Candidate's signature

c. Scanned copy of valid photo Identity Document (ID)

d. Scanned copy of the Category (SC/ST) certificate, if applicable, in PDF format

e. Scanned copy of UDID (preferred)/PwD Certificate, if applicable, in PDF format

f. Scanned copy of Dyslexic Certificate, if applicable, in PDF format

g. Relevant Annexure(s), if applicable, in PDF format

Direct link to apply for GATE 2026 GATE 2026: How to apply To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

2. Click on GATE 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹1000/- for Female/SC/ST/PwD* candidates (per test paper) and ₹2000/- for all other candidates including foreign nationals (per test paper).The fee should be paid through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT GATE.