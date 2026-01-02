GATE Admit Card 2026 release date postponed, new date to be available soon at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has postponed the GATE Admit Card 2026 release date. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 admit card was scheduled to be released on January 2, 2026, but has been postponed. The new date of the admit card will be announced soon and will be available on the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

The official website reads, "The release date of the GATE 2026 admit card has been postponed. The revised release date will be announced soon."

The GATE 2026 exam will be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first or forenoon session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second or afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

GATE 2026 will be conducted for 30 test papers. A candidate is allowed to appear either in one or up to two test papers.

GATE Admit Card 2026: How to download All those candidates who will appear for the exam can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

2. Click on GATE Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT GATE.