GATE Admit Card 2026 released at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, download link here

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has released the GATE Admit Card 2026. The hall ticket for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 is available to candidates on the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

The official website reads, "GATE 2026 Admit Card has been released and is now available for download from the GOAPS Portal."

Direct link to download GATE Admit Card 2026 GATE Admit Card 2026: How to download All the appearing candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

2. Click on GATE Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

IIT Guwahati will conduct the GATE 2026 exam on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first or forenoon session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second or afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. GATE 2026 will be conducted for 30 test papers. A candidate is allowed to appear either in one or up to two test papers. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT GATE.