GATE Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: Where, how to check IIT GATE provisional key when out

GATE Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has not yet released GATE Answer Key 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 can download the provisional key from the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The objection window will open along with the provisional key. To raise objections, candidates will have to pay a processing fee for each objection raised. The GATE 2026 result will be announced on March 19, 2026. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2026) on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026. The test papers consisted of three types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT). The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination that tests candidates' comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts/ Humanities. The exam was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode. ...Read More

