GATE Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: Where, how to check IIT GATE provisional key when out
GATE Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: IIT Guwahati will release IIT GATE provisional key on the official website. Follow the blog for latest updates.
GATE Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has not yet released GATE Answer Key 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 can download the provisional key from the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The objection window will open along with the provisional key. To raise objections, candidates will have to pay a processing fee for each objection raised....Read More
The GATE 2026 result will be announced on March 19, 2026.
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2026) on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026. The test papers consisted of three types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT).
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination that tests candidates' comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts/ Humanities. The exam was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode.
Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.
Click on GATE Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your provisional key will be displayed.
Check the provisional key and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
