GPAT 2026: Last date today to apply at nbe.edu.in, direct link to register here
GPAT 2026 registration process will end today, January 12. The direct link to register is given here.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will end the registration process for GPAT 2026 on January 12, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test can check the direct link on the official website of NBEMS at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.
The edit window will open on January 16 and close on January 19, 2026. Candidates can edit any information or documents except Name, Nationality, Email, Mobile Number, Aadhaar Number and Test City.
The edit window to rectify deficient/ incorrect images will open on February 6 and close on February 9, 2026. The exam city slip will be available on February 24, 2026. The admit card will be released on March 2, 2026.
Direct link to apply for GPAT 2026
GPAT 2026: How to apply
All those candidates who want to apply for the exam can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.
2. Click on GPAT 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
4. Once registration is done, login to the account.
5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
GPAT exam will be held on March 7, 2026. The exam comprises of 125 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having 4 response options / distractors in English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct / best / most appropriate response / answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. Time allotted is 3 hrs (180 minutes). The question paper for GPAT will be divided into multiple time bound sections. For more related details candidates can check the official website of GPAT.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.
Our Coverage Areas
1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.
2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.
3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.
4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.
5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.
6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.
Meet the Team
1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor
A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.
2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer
With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.
3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer
Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.
4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer
A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.
At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More