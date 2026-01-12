GPAT 2026: Last date today to apply at nbe.edu.in, direct link to register here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will end the registration process for GPAT 2026 on January 12, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test can check the direct link on the official website of NBEMS at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

The edit window will open on January 16 and close on January 19, 2026. Candidates can edit any information or documents except Name, Nationality, Email, Mobile Number, Aadhaar Number and Test City.

The edit window to rectify deficient/ incorrect images will open on February 6 and close on February 9, 2026. The exam city slip will be available on February 24, 2026. The admit card will be released on March 2, 2026.

Direct link to apply for GPAT 2026 GPAT 2026: How to apply All those candidates who want to apply for the exam can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

2. Click on GPAT 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

GPAT exam will be held on March 7, 2026. The exam comprises of 125 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having 4 response options / distractors in English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct / best / most appropriate response / answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. Time allotted is 3 hrs (180 minutes). The question paper for GPAT will be divided into multiple time bound sections. For more related details candidates can check the official website of GPAT.