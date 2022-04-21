GUJCET 2022 answer key expected soon on gujcet.gseb.org, steps to download

Answer key of the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 is expected soon. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will release the GUJCET 2022 answer key on the official website, gujcet.gseb.org and candidates can download it using their login credentials.

GUJCET is a state level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate level professional courses at participating institutions of Gujarat.

The entrance test was conducted on April 18.

GSHSEB will first release the provisional answer key of GUJCET and allow candidates to raise objections, if any.

After that, the final answer key will be published ahead of results.

How to download GUJCET 2022 answer key

Click on the GUJCET 2022 answer key link Enter the required login details. Submit and download the answer key.

Candidates can calculate their probable scores using the answer key before the official declaration of results.

