HP TET November 2021: Last date to apply for HP TET with late fees is Oct 18

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will on October 18 close down the application process for Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) November 2021 exam. Interested candidates who have not applied yet do it online through the official website of HP TET at www.hpbose.org

HP TET 2021 examination fee: Candidates from the General and its Sub-Categories (except PHH) have to pay ₹800 as application fee. The application fee is ₹500 for OBC/ST/SC/PHH Categories. Candidates have to submit ₹300 as late fees.

After the final Submission of the Online Application Form, Three days will be given for correction I.e from date October 19 to October 21 (till 11:59:00 pm). Following that, no correction requests will be accepted, either offline or online. With the exception of Category and Sub-Category, all details can be changed.

Here is the direct link to apply

HP TET NOV 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of HP TET at www.hpbose.org

On the homepage click on the TET Nov 2021

Register yourself, fill in all the required details

Take the printout of the system generated application number

Fill the application form

Upload Photograph and signature

Pay the application fee

Note: The Admit Cards will be uploaded on the Board website 4 days before the Commencement of the Exams.