Home / Education / Competitive Exams / HPPSC Assistant Officer exam answer key released
competitive exams

HPPSC Assistant Officer exam answer key released

  • HPPSC has released the provisional answer key of the Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Finance) which was held on Sunday.
HPPSC&nbsp;Assistant Officer exam answer key released(HT file)
HPPSC Assistant Officer exam answer key released(HT file)
Published on Nov 28, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Finance) which was held on Sunday. This is the screening test for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Finance). Candidates who had appeared in the exam can download the answer key from the website and challenge it till December 4.

HPPSC answer key

HPPSC answer key: Know how to download, raise objection

  • Go to the official website, hppsc.hp.gov.in
  • Click on the answer key
  • Download the answer key
  • Check the answer key and challenge it in the prescribed proforma

“Objection(s) on the enclosed proforma along with universally accepted proof(s) / document(s) in respect of this provisional answers key received upto 04-12-2021 (5.00 p.m.) either in person or by post or through courier will only be entertained and decided in consultation with the concerned subject expert. Submission of objection(s) through e-mail shall not be entertained,” the Commission has said.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hppsc
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 28, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out