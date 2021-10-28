HPSC HCS Judicial branch prelims admit Card 2021 out at hpsc.gov.in, direct link

HPSC HCS Judicial branch prelims admit Card 2021: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit card of the preliminary examination of the Haryana Civil Services Judicial branch. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their admit card through the official website of HPSC hpsc.gov.in.

The Haryana HCS Judicial branch prelims exam will be held on Nov 13, 2021, from 11 am to 1 pm. Candidates can download their admit card through login Id and password.

Direct link to download admit card HPSC prelims admit card

This recruitment drive is being conducted by the commission to fill 256 posts of Civil Judge in the junior division in the state.

How to download the HPSC Judicial branch prelims admit card

Visit the official website at hpsc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the link given to download the admit card

Key in your ‘User/Login ID’ and ‘Password’

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.