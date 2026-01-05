HTET 2025 registration date extended, apply till today at bseh.org.in

Board of School Education, Haryana has extended the HTET 2025 registration date. The last date to apply has been extended till January 5, 2026 midnight. Candidates who want to apply for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test can find the direct link through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

To apply online, candidates will not need aadhaar card. The correction window will also close today, January 5. Candidates can make online corrections to their details, photo, signature, thumb impression, level, subject selection (Level 2 and 3), caste category, disability category, and home state till today.

Direct link to register for HTET 2025 registration HTET 2025 registration: How to apply Candidates can follow the steps to apply online for HTET 2025.

1. Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

2. Click on Apply online for HTET 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The HTET 2025 will likely be held on January 17 , 18. All questions except those concerning language subjects. will be bilingual i.e. Hindi and English. The duration of the exam will be 150 minutes. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEH.