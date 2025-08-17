Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is expected to release IBPS SO Admit Card 2025 for prelims exam soon. Candidates who have registered themselves for Specialist Officer posts can download the call letter once available from the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS SO Admit Card 2025 expected to release soon at ibps.in, prelims exam likely on August 30

As per the tentative calendar, the preliminary examination will be held on August 30, 2025. The exam will comprise of 150 questions and the maximum marks is 125. The duration of the prelims exam is 2 hours.

Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing minimum cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. Adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by IBPS depending upon requirements will be shortlisted for Online Main Examination.

IBPS SO Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates who want to appear for the prelims exam can download the hall ticket by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS SO Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process started on July 1 and concluded on July 21, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 1007 Specialist Officer posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.