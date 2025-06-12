ICAI announces live virtual classes to help candidates prepare for CA Intermediate exams, details here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India's (ICAI) Board of Studies (Academic) has announced live online classes to support the students appearing for CA Intermediate course in September 2025, May 2026, September 2026, and January 2027. ICAI's live virtual classes will help candidates prepare well for CA Intermediate exams. The online classes are free of cost. (Representative image/file)

The live virtual classes are aimed at helping candidates revise and strengthen their concepts effectively, and are free of cost.

Also read: ICAI CA September Exam 2025 datesheet for Final, Inter and Foundation courses out at icai.org, timetable here

As per an official notice issued by the ICAI, the live online classes will begin from July 8, 2025 for the September 2025 examinations, and from July 21, 2025 for the exams scheduled for May 2026, September 2026, and January 2027.

The classes will be conducted in two sessions. The morning session will begin be held from 7 AM to 9.30 AM, and the evening session from 6 PM to 8.30 PM.

Also read: ICAI releases revised schedule for CA Inter, Final Exams 2025; check new dates here

ICAI further listed out the benefits of joining the live online classes which are as follows:

Zoom Classes for one-to-one interaction Interactive Doubt-resolution Session. Accessible Anytime Anywhere Notes/Assignments/MCQs Exam-centric Approach Guidance on Exam Preparation Classes by Distinguished Faculty Unlimited Access to Recorded Lectures

Also read: AP SSC Supplementary Results 2025 declared at bse.ap.gov.in, direct link to check here

Means of accessing the LVRC classes

Interested candidates can access the live classes through any of the following mediums:

ICAI BOS mobile app — Google Play store – https://cutt.ly/tmpGroW ICAI BOS mobile app — Apple Play store – https://apple.co/3ASDM9v BoS Knowledge Portal — https://boslive.icai.org/ ICAI CA tube (YouTube) — https://www.youtube.com/c/IcaiOrgtube/ BOS mobile app FAQs — FAQs on Free Live Coaching Classes

How to join live classes at BoS Knowledge Portal

Candidates can join the live virtual classes at BoS Knowledge Portal by following the steps mentioned below:

Login BoS Knowledge Portal Enter Your Details (Course, Registration No. & DOB) Join LVRC/LVC Zoom Live Classes for September 2025, May 2026, September 2026, and January 2027 exams.

Read the official notices here:

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of ICAI.