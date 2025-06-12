ICAI announces live virtual classes to help candidates prepare for CA Intermediate exams, details here
The live virtual classes are aimed at helping candidates revise and strengthen their concepts effectively, and are free of cost. Check details below.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India's (ICAI) Board of Studies (Academic) has announced live online classes to support the students appearing for CA Intermediate course in September 2025, May 2026, September 2026, and January 2027.
As per an official notice issued by the ICAI, the live online classes will begin from July 8, 2025 for the September 2025 examinations, and from July 21, 2025 for the exams scheduled for May 2026, September 2026, and January 2027.
The classes will be conducted in two sessions. The morning session will begin be held from 7 AM to 9.30 AM, and the evening session from 6 PM to 8.30 PM.
ICAI further listed out the benefits of joining the live online classes which are as follows:
- Zoom Classes for one-to-one interaction
- Interactive Doubt-resolution Session.
- Accessible Anytime Anywhere
- Notes/Assignments/MCQs
- Exam-centric Approach
- Guidance on Exam Preparation
- Classes by Distinguished Faculty
- Unlimited Access to Recorded Lectures
Means of accessing the LVRC classes
Interested candidates can access the live classes through any of the following mediums:
- ICAI BOS mobile app — Google Play store – https://cutt.ly/tmpGroW
- ICAI BOS mobile app — Apple Play store – https://apple.co/3ASDM9v
- BoS Knowledge Portal — https://boslive.icai.org/
- ICAI CA tube (YouTube) — https://www.youtube.com/c/IcaiOrgtube/
- BOS mobile app FAQs — FAQs on Free Live Coaching Classes
How to join live classes at BoS Knowledge Portal
Candidates can join the live virtual classes at BoS Knowledge Portal by following the steps mentioned below:
- Login BoS Knowledge Portal
- Enter Your Details (Course, Registration No. & DOB)
- Join LVRC/LVC Zoom Live Classes for September 2025, May 2026, September 2026, and January 2027 exams.
Read the official notices here:
For September 2025 LVRC Classes
For May 2026, September 2026, and January 2027 Classes
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of ICAI.