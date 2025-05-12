ICAI releases revised schedule for CA Inter, Final Exams 2025; check new dates here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI, has issued a revised timetable for the CA Intermediate and Final exams scheduled to be conducted from May 9 to May 14, 2025 but were postponed amid tense and security situation in the country. ICAI has released the revised schedule for CA Inter, Final Exams 2025. The detailed time table is given here. (Hindustan Times)

As per the official notice, the examinations will be conducted from May 16, 2025 to May 24, 2025.

ICAI CA Inter, Final Exams 2025 revised schedule.

It further stated the rescheduled examinations, will be held at the same examination centres and at the same timings - 2 PM to 5 PM (IST) / 2 PM to 6 PM (IST).

Additionally, admit cards already issued would remain valid for the rescheduled dates.

Also, as per the ICAI, the Chartered Accountants Foundation May 2025 examination will be held as per the schedule, that is on May 15, 17, 19 and 21, 2025.

The ICAI further stated that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination scheduled being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Holiday.

As already mentioned above, the ICAI had postponed the exams following the launch of Operation Sindoor. The remaining papers of Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate and Post Qualification Course Examinations [International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT AT)] May 2025 was scheduled from May 9 to May 14, 2025.

For more related details, students are advised to check the ICAI website.