ICAI CA May Exam 2025 remaining papers postponed amid India-Pakistan tensions, details here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has postponed the remaining papers of ICAI CA May Exam 2025 amid tense and security situation in the country. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Chartered Accountant examination can check the official notice on the official website of ICAI at icai.org. ICAI CA May Exam 2025 remaining papers postponed amid India-Pakistan tensions

The remaining papers of Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate and Post Qualification Course Examinations [International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT AT)] May 2025 was scheduled from May 9 to May 14, 2025.

The official notice reads, "In partial modification of the Institute’s Important Announcement No. 13-CA (EXAM)/2025 dated 13th January 2025, it is announced for general information that in view of the tense and security situation in the Country, the remaining papers of Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate and Post Qualification Course Examinations [International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT AT)] May 2025 from 9th May 2025 to 14th May 2025, stand postponed. The revised dates will be announced in due course."

As per previous schedule, the ICAI CA May examination was scheduled from May 2 to 14, 2025. The CA Inter exam for group 1 candidates was scheduled on May 3, 5 and 7, while group 2 exams was scheduled on May 9, 11 and 14. The final examination for group 1 was held on May 2, 4 and 6 and for group 2, it was held on May 8, 10 and 13, 2025. Papers for the Intermediate course was scheduled to take place between 2 pm and 5 pm. The Final exam for papers 1 to 5 was scheduled from 2 pm to 5 pm and paper 6 from 2 pm to 6 pm.

The admit cards for the same was also released and is available on the official website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.