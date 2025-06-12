AP SSC Supplementary Results 2025 declared at bse.ap.gov.in, direct link to check here

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has declared the results of AP SSC Supplementary Examinations 2025. Students who appeared in the advanced supplementary exams can check and download their marks memo from the official website at bse.ap.gov.in. AP SSC Supplementary Results 2025 have been released at bse.ap.gov.in. Candidates can click on the direct link given here.

Students will need to enter their roll number to check results.

The AP SSC Supplementary Exams 2025 was conducted from May 19 to May 28, 2025.

The exam served as an opportunity for students who could not achieve the desired marks to improve their scores in the Andhra Pradesh SSC or Class 10 board exams, the results of which were declared on April 23, 2025. The overall pass percentage stood at 81.41 per cent.

Parvathipuram Manyam was the top performing district with a pass percentage 93.90 per cent, followed by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema at 91.43 per cent, and Visakhapatnam at 89.14 per cent.

A total of 6,14,459 candidates took the Class 10 examinations, of which 4,98,585 candidates passed. The pass percentage of girls was 84.09 per cent, and that of boys was 78.31 per cent.

AP SSC Supplementary Results 2025: Steps to download

Students can follow the steps mentioned below to download the AP SSC advanced supplementary results 2025:

Visit the official website at bse.ap.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link titled, “SSC ASE Individual Results MAY 2025” Key in your roll number in the space provided, and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BSEAP.