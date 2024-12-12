The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released ICSI CS December Admit Card 2024. Candidates who want to appear for December, 2024 Session of CS Executive and Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examinations can download the admit card through the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. The e-admit card is also available to candidates on URL icai.indiaeducation.net. ICSI CS December Admit Card 2024 out at icsi.edu, download link here

The written examination will be held from December 21 to December 30, 2024.

The official notice reads, “Kindly download the Admit Card immediately to avoid any last minute inconvenience. After taking the printout of the Admit Card, students are advised to carefully verify all the particulars mentioned therein i.e. Name, Photograph, Signature, Registration Number, Stage of Examination, Examination Centre (Name, Address, Code, etc.), Syllabus, Optional Subject, Medium & Module/Group of Examination, Dates and Timings of Examination, Details of Paper-wise Exemption granted.”

ICSI CS December Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Click on latest updates and a new page will open.

The ICSI CS December Admit Card 2024 direct link to download will be available on the page.

Click on the link and a new page will again open.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to appear for the examination are advised to carefully read the Instructions to Examinees (attached with E-Admit Card) before appearing in the Examinations.

In case of any query/ discrepancy, please feel free contact to the Institute immediately at the E-Mail id : enroll@icsi.edu. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICSI.

