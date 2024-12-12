Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2024. Candidates who will appear for Combined State / Senior Subordinate Services (Prelims) Examination-2024 can download the admit card through the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2024 out at uppsc.up.nic.in, download link here

The prelims written test will be conducted on December 22, 2024. The examination will be held in two shift- first shift from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm at 75 districts of the state.

Candidates should download the admit card and instructions through their OTR number and ensure to appear at the examination center mentioned in the admit card on the appointed date and time along with the original and photocopy of two photographs and ID proof.

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2024: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the admit card.

Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Click on UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates will be allowed to enter the examination center 01 hour 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examination and entry will be closed 45 minutes before the scheduled examination time. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPSC.