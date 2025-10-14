ICSI CS December Exam 2025 enrolment window reopens on Oct 23, check important details here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India is set to reopen the online enrolment window for ICSI CS December Exam 2025 on October 23, 2025. Candidates will be able to submit their requests on the official website at icsi.edu.
The enrolment window will be open till October 25, 2025 up to 11:59 PM.
As per the official notice, candidates will be allowed to make the following requests during this period:
Examination enrolment (with Late Fee)
Addition of Module (with Late Fee)
Exemption on the basis of higher qualification
However, request for change services, (i.e., change of Centre, Medium, Module and Optional Subject) will remain closed during this period. Such requests can be made from October 26, 2025 to November 21, 2025 till 4 PM. No requests will be entertained after the deadline.