ICSI CS December Exam 2025 enrolment window reopens on Oct 23, check important details here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India is set to reopen the online enrolment window for ICSI CS December Exam 2025 on October 23, 2025. Candidates will be able to submit their requests on the official website at icsi.edu. ICSI CS December Exam 2025 enrolment window is scheduled to reopen on October 23, 2025.

The enrolment window will be open till October 25, 2025 up to 11:59 PM.

As per the official notice, candidates will be allowed to make the following requests during this period:

Examination enrolment (with Late Fee) Addition of Module (with Late Fee) Exemption on the basis of higher qualification However, request for change services, (i.e., change of Centre, Medium, Module and Optional Subject) will remain closed during this period. Such requests can be made from October 26, 2025 to November 21, 2025 till 4 PM. No requests will be entertained after the deadline.

Besides, candidates can also complete the Pre-Examination Test (if not yet completed) between October 11 - 24, 2025, by 5:30 PM.

The TDOP (if not yet completed) can also be completed from October 11 - 20, 2025, the notice informed.

It may be mentioned here that registrations for ICSI CS December Exam 2025 registration began on August 26, 2025 and closed on September 25, 2025.

The ICSI CS December exam is scheduled from December 22 to December 29, 2025.