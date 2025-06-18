Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
ICSI CSEET November 2025 Session begins at icsi.edu, direct link to apply here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 18, 2025 07:41 PM IST

ICSI CSEET November 2025 Session has begun at icsi.edu. Candidates can click on the direct link to register. 

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI, has opened the registration window for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2025 session. Candidates who want to apply for the ICSI CSEET November 2025 exam can submit their application forms on the official website at icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET November 2025 Session has commenced at icsi.edu. The direct link to apply is given here.
Candidates must note that the last date to apply is October 15, 2025. 

Direct link to apply for ICSI CSEET November 2025 session

Notably, the ICSI CSEET 2025 examination will be conducted on November 8, 2025. The examination will be conducted in a remote-proctored manner. The duration of the exam is 120 minutes. 

The qualifying criteria for ICSI CSEET is an aggregate of 50 per cent and minimum of 40 per cent in each paper. 

Candidates who have passed Class 12 or are appearing for Class 12 can apply for ICSI CSEET 2025. 

The examination fee is 2000, which should be paid through online mode.

ICSI CSEET November 2025: Steps to register

Candidates can apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

  1. Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.
  2. Click on latest updates link available on the home page.
  3. A new page will open where candidates will get ICSI CSEET November 2025 registration link.
  4. Click on the link and enter the registration details.
  5. Next, login to the page and fill the application form.
  6. Make the payment of application fee.
  7. Click on submit and download the page.
  8. Keep a printout of the same for further need.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of ICSI.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of ICSI.
