IGNOU TEE June 2025 practical exam date sheet released, details here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 18, 2025 02:42 PM IST

IGNOU has released the date sheet for June 2025 term end practical examinations. Check details below.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University [IGNOU] has released the schedule of Term end Practical Examination [TEE] June, 2025 at ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU TEE June 2025 practical exam date sheet out
The practical exam are scheduled to commence from July 21, [Monday] till September 08, [Monday] for various programmes including diploma, certificate and masters courses.

Students who have enrolled themselves for these courses can now download the practical exam date by vising IGNOU’s official website.

Steps to download practical exam date sheet

Open the official website ignou.ac.in

Click on the ‘Announcement’ tabe on the home page

Click on the notification named ‘Date sheet for Practical examination June, 2025 TEPE’.

Download the PDF and note down the schedule according to the course.

The schedule from July 21, 2025[Monday] to August 01, 2025 [Friday] includes courses like PGDAST, MSC, DBPOFA, MSCIS, DMOP, ACISE, MSCGI, PGCGI, PGDGI, and CRCS.

As per the notified schedule the practical exam dates for programmes CIT/CMAD/MCA/MCA_NEW/BCA/ BCA_REVISED /PGDCA/PGDCA_NEW&CBS are from July 26, 2025 [Saturday] to August 26, 2025 [Tuesday].

For the MSCAST programme, it will start from August 27, 2025 [Wednesday] and end on September 01, 2025[Monday], and for MSCGC, practicals will be from September 02, 2025 [Tuesday] to September 08, 2025[Monday].

Check the date sheet here

Learners should check IGNOU’s official website for latest announcements and updates.

Learners should check IGNOU's official website for latest announcements and updates.
Exam and College Guide
