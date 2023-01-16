Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IGNOU June TEE 2022 datesheet released at ignou.ac.in, check schedule here

IGNOU June TEE 2022 datesheet released at ignou.ac.in, check schedule here

competitive exams
Published on Jan 16, 2023 07:36 PM IST

IGNOU June TEE 2022 datesheet has been released. Candidates can check the exam dates through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU June TEE 2022 datesheet released at ignou.ac.in, check schedule here
IGNOU June TEE 2022 datesheet released at ignou.ac.in, check schedule here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indira Gandhi National Open University has released IGNOU June TEE 2022 datesheet. The timetable for online courses will begin on January 23 and will end on February 10, 2023. Candidates can check the datesheet through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

The IGNOU June TEE examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam dates have been released for programme code- CAL, CFL, CFN, CIT, CLIS, CPSCM, CRD, CRUL,CSLC, CTRBS, CTS, CUL, DTS, PGCAP, PGCGPS, PGDGPS, PGDSS, BCA, BCOM, BLIS, BSW, BTS, MATS, MBA, MCA, MGPS, MHD.

IGNOU June TEE 2022 datesheet: How to check

To check and download the datesheet, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.
  • Click on IGNOU June TEE 2022 datesheet link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The last date to apply for June 2022 TEE for online programmes is till January 20, 2023, 6 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.

IGNOU June TEE Datesheet 2022

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ignou tee june education
ignou tee june education

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out