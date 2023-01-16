IGNOU June TEE 2022 datesheet released at ignou.ac.in, check schedule here

Indira Gandhi National Open University has released IGNOU June TEE 2022 datesheet. The timetable for online courses will begin on January 23 and will end on February 10, 2023. Candidates can check the datesheet through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

The IGNOU June TEE examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam dates have been released for programme code- CAL, CFL, CFN, CIT, CLIS, CPSCM, CRD, CRUL,CSLC, CTRBS, CTS, CUL, DTS, PGCAP, PGCGPS, PGDGPS, PGDSS, BCA, BCOM, BLIS, BSW, BTS, MATS, MBA, MCA, MGPS, MHD.

IGNOU June TEE 2022 datesheet: How to check

To check and download the datesheet, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Click on IGNOU June TEE 2022 datesheet link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The last date to apply for June 2022 TEE for online programmes is till January 20, 2023, 6 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.

IGNOU June TEE Datesheet 2022