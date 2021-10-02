IGNOU TEE December 2021: Assignment submission date extended

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the submission date of the assignment for IGNOU TEE December 2021. The assignment submission date has been extended till October 31, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

As per the official notice, with the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date for submission of assignments (both in hard copy and soft copy) for the term end examination, December 2021 has been extended to October 31, 2021.

Meanwhile, the varsity has also extended the last date of submission of online fresh admission forms of all masters, bachelors and diploma programmes up to October 11 for the July 2021 session.

This extension of last date shall not apply to certificate and semester-based programmes and all certificate and awareness programmes of six-month duration or less. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.