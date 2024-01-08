JAM 2024 admit card out on jam.iitm.ac.in, link to download

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has issued admit cards for the Joint Admission Test for Masters or JAM 2024. Candidates who will appear in the examination can now go to jam.iitm.ac.in and download it. IIT Madras issues admit cards for JAM 2024 exam

The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on Sunday, February 11, 2024. The results of the exam will be announced on March 22.

JAM 2024 is being held to fill around 3000 seats of IITs andover 2,000 seats at IISc, NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET, and DIAT for Masters courses. There are seven papers: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS, and Physics (PH).

Candidates who qualify in JAM can apply for admission to MSc, MSc (Tech), MSc- MTech Dual Degree, MS (Research), Joint MSc- PhD, and MSc- PhD Dual Degree courses.

Steps to download JAM 2024 admit card

Visit the website, jam.iitm.ac.in.

On the home page, open the admit card download link.

Enter your login details.

Submit and download your admit card.

Candidates can visit the official website for more information related to the examination.