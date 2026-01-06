JAM Admit Card 2026 release date postponed, revised date to be announced soon

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, has postponed the JAM Admit Card 2026 release date. The revised date for release of Joint Admission Test for Masters 2026 admit card will be announced by the Institute soon. The link to download the hall ticket will be available to candidates on the official website of IIT JAM at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the JAM 2026 admit card was scheduled to release on January 5, 2026, which has been postponed.

The Joint Admission Test for Masters 2026 will be held on February 15, 2026. The exam will be conducted in CBT mode in 7 test papers- Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology(GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH). The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Those candidates who will appear for the examination can check and download the hall ticket through the official website of by following these simple steps.

JAM Admit Card 2026: How to download 1. Visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

2. Click on JAM Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT JAM.