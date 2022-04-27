JEE Main 2022 admit card for session 1 soon on jeemain.nta.ac.in, how to check

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card: Admit cards for the first session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 is expected soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue JEE Main admit cards on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The application process for the first session of the Engineering entrance test closed at 11:50 pm on April 25, after it was reopened on April 18, following the postponement of the test.

As per the latest updates, the first session of JEE Main 2022 will held on June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2022.

JEE Main 2022: How to download admit cards

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in. The admit card download link will be given on the homepage. Click on it. Enter your login details and submit. Download the admit card and take a printout.

Ahead of admit cards, the NTA may release advanced information slips for candidates informing about the allotted exam cities.

Students should read all the instructions mentioned on the admit card carefully after downloading it. The admit card may also contain a self declaration form where they need to fill their recent health status and travel history.

In case of any error on the JEE Main admit card, they should immediately contact the NTA.

For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2022, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000/011-69227700 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON