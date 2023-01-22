Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main 2023 Admit Card Live Updates: Day 2, session 1 admit cards today
JEE Main 2023 Admit Card Live Updates: Day 2, session 1 admit cards today

competitive exams
Updated on Jan 22, 2023 09:24 AM IST

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card Live Updates: NTA will publish JEE Main 2023 day 2, session 1 admit cards today on jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card Live Updates: Day 2, session 1 admit cards today
JEE Main 2023 Admit Card Live Updates: Day 2, session 1 admit cards today
ByHT Education Desk
JEE Main 2023 Admit Card Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue JEE Main 2023 day 2, session 1 admit card today, January 22. Once published, candidates can download it from jeemain.nta.nic.in. This time, NTA did not issue admit cards for all exam days at once. For the first day, hall tickets were issued on January 21. NTA said day 2 admit cards will be released on January 22 and for other exam days, it will be released later. 

To download JEE Main admit card, candidates need to login with their application number and date of birth. The direct link to download day 2 admit card will be provided here, once available.

JEE Main 2023 session 1 will be held on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 and February 1 for paper 1 (BE/BTech). These exams will be held in two shifts. On January 28, the BArch/BPlanning paper will be held in one shift.

Follow latest updates on JEE Main 2023 admit card here.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 22, 2023 09:24 AM IST

    JEE Main 2023 admit card out only for day 1

    This year, NTA did not issue JEE Main admit card for all exam days at once. Instead, it released admit cards only for the first exam day on January 21 and said day 2 admit card will be issued on January 22.

  • Jan 22, 2023 08:52 AM IST

    JEE Main 2023 day 2 admit card

    JEE Main 2023 session 1 admit card for the second day of the exam will be issued today, January 22, on jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

