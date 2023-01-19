JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Dates: NTA revises schedule, check details here

JEE Main 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday announced a revised schedule for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 1, according to which the entrance test will now continue till February 1. As per the old schedule, the test was supposed to get over by January 31. JEE Main 2023 news live updates.

Further, the new exam dates show that there will be no exam on February 27 and on February 28, there will be only one shift (Shift 2). The February 28 exam will be for paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning).

Here is the detailed schedule

JEE Main 2022 session 1 revised dates:

Both morning and afternoon shifts: January 24, 25, 29, 30 , 31 and February 1 (Paper 1, BE/BTech)

Only afternoon shift: January 28 (Paper 2, BArch/BPlanning)

Meanwhile, NTA has issued exam city information slip for the entrance test. Candidates can go to jeemain.nta.nic.in and check it.

With the entrance test scheduled to begin on January 24, NTA will publish admit cards for all candidates soon. Once released, they can download it using application number and date of birth.