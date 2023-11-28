JEE Main 2024 session 1 registration closes on November 30, apply on jeemain.nta.ac.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to close the online application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 session 1 soon. Candidates who want to appear in the exam can submit their forms up to November 30 on jeemain.nta.ac.in. JEE Main 2024 session 1 registration closes soon on jeemain.nta.ac.in

JEE Main 2024 will be held in two sessions. The first session is between January 24 and February 1.

A candidate has the option to apply for either one or both sessions of JEE Main 2024.

If a candidate wishes to apply only for the first session, s/he has to pay only the session 1 exam fee during the current application window. Such candidates will have the opportunity to apply again when the session 2 application window opens.

For papers, scheme of exam, timing, eligibility, and other information, candidates can check the JEE Main 2024 information bulletin.

Exam city information slips for the first session of JEE Main 2024 will be issued by the second week of January and admit cards will be released on the NTA website three days before the actual date of examination.

