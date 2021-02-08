JEE main admit card 2021 expected to be released this week
- Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 will be able to download their hall tickets online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains in the second week of February 2021 on its official website.
Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 will be able to download their hall tickets online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The agency will conduct the JEE Main 2021 examination in 4 sessions this year. The first session is scheduled to be held from February 23 to 26, 2021. The second session will be held from March 15 to 18, 2021, followed by the third session, which is scheduled to be held from April 27 to 30, 2021. The fourth session will be held from May 24 to 28, 2021.
How to download JEE main admit card 2021 after it is released:
Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link to download the JEE mains admit card
Key in your credentials and login
The JEE main admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Download the admit card and take its printout for future reference.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE main admit card 2021 expected to be released this week
- Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 will be able to download their hall tickets online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IGNOU December TEE revised admit card 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets online at ignou.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP govt to open free coaching centres for competitive exams from Feb 16
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC CAPF final results 2019 declared, check merit list here
- Candidates who have appeared for the UPSC CAPF recruitment exam can check their results online at upsc.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nationwide chakka jam tomorrow: IIT Bombay gives GATE candidates travel passes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IISC KVPY answer key 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the IISC KVPY examination 2020 can check the answers keys online at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NTA ARPIT 2021 registration begins, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NTA ARPIT 2021 online at arpit.nta.nic.in on or before March 3, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Number of question papers in SSC exam reduced from 11 to six: Telangana govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCHM JEE 2021 registration begins, here's direct link to apply
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NCHM JEE 2021 examination online at nchmjee.nta.nic.in on or before May 10, 2021, until 11:50 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS annual calendar 2021 released at ibps.in, check here
- Candidates can check the IBPS annual calendar 2021-22 online at ibps.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GPAT 2021: Application correction window opens at gpat.nta.nic.in
- Candidates who have registered for the GPAT 2021 can make corrections in their forms online at gpat.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IGNOU December TEE 2020: Last date to submit exam form with late fee extended
- Students can now submit the IGNOU Term End Examination form online at ignou.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NTA UGC NET December 2020 online registration begins, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UGC NET 2020 examination online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. on or before March 2, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UGC NET examination 2021 to be held from May 2: Pokhriyal
- Candidates who wish to appear for the UGC NET examination 2021 can check the information bulletin which will be available on the agency's official website from Tuesday, February 2, 2021, onwards.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP B.Ed JEE 2021 registration to begin on Feb 18, check details here
- Once the application process begins, Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the Uttar Pradesh, Joint Entrance Examination for Bachelor’s in Education online at lkouniv.ac.in on or before March 15, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox