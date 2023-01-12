JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2023: Registration ends today, direct link here

National Testing Agency, NTA will close down the registration process for JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2023 on January 12, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Joint Entrance Examination session can do it through the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The link will remain active till 9 pm.

The last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI is January 12, 2023 upto 11.50 pm. The announcement of the city of exam is second week of January 2023 and admit card will be downloaded in third week of January 2023.

Direct link to apply for JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2023

JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2023: How to apply

To apply for the exam candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2023 link will be available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023 at various exam centres across the country.