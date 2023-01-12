Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2023: Registration ends today, direct link here

JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2023: Registration ends today, direct link here

competitive exams
Published on Jan 12, 2023 11:47 AM IST

JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2023 registration ends today, January 12, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below.

JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2023: Registration ends today, direct link here
JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2023: Registration ends today, direct link here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA will close down the registration process for JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2023 on January 12, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Joint Entrance Examination session can do it through the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The link will remain active till 9 pm.

The last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI is January 12, 2023 upto 11.50 pm. The announcement of the city of exam is second week of January 2023 and admit card will be downloaded in third week of January 2023.

Direct link to apply for JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2023

JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2023: How to apply

To apply for the exam candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2023 link will be available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023 at various exam centres across the country.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee mains
jee mains

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out