JEE Mains 2023 Live Updates: Engineering (paper 1) exam today, check dress code

Updated on Jan 30, 2023 08:26 AM IST

JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: NTA will hold JEE Main paper 1 on January 30 in 2 shifts. Check admit card, paper analysis, dress code updates here.

JEE Mains 2023 Live Updates: Engineering (paper 1) exam today, check dress code updates
ByHT Education Desk
JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold JEE Main for Engineering aspirants today. On January 30, the BE/BTech (paper 1) exam will be held in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. Admit cards for JEE Main January 30 exam are available for download at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

Candidates must bring a copy of the JEE Main admit card (colour printed on A4 paper) along with an original photo ID proof and copies of the passport size photo uploaded with the form to the exam venue. They must follow the dress code prescribed on the admit card and other exam day guidelines mentioned on it. Candidates must reach the exam venue following the reporting time shown on admit cards.

JEE Main paper analysis, students' reaction will be available at the end of eah shift. Follow latest updates below.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 30, 2023 08:26 AM IST

    JEE Mains 2023: Shift 1 begins at 9 am

    The first shift of JEE Main 2023 January 30 exam will begin at 9 am. The duration of the paper is 3 hours. 

  • Jan 30, 2023 08:02 AM IST

    JEE Main 2023 admit card

    JEE Main 2023 admit card for January 30 exam has been released. Candidates can download it from jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

  • Jan 30, 2023 07:49 AM IST

    What is JEE Main 2023 dress code?

    • Do not wear closed footwear or footwear with thick soles like shoes or heels. Instead, go for slippers or sandals with low heels. 
    • Go for light coloured clothes with half sleeves like T shirts. Avoid clothes with large buttons and any type of jewelry.  
    • If you wear a specific attire for religious or customary reasons, reach the exam venue early and undergo mandatory frisking.
  • Jan 30, 2023 07:45 AM IST

    JEE Main 2023: Exam day guidelines

    • Do not carry personal belongings like handbags, mobile phones, communication/electronic devices, etc. If you do, ensure safe keeping of these items on your own as there may or may not be storage space inside the exam venue.
    • Do not wear caps, dupatta, sunglasses etc. 
    • Metalic objects, including watches, calculators are strictly prohibited. The exam console will show a clock/timer so that candidates can keep track.
  • Jan 30, 2023 07:37 AM IST

    JEE Main 2023 session 1: Shift timings on January 30

    Shift 1: From 9 am to 12 pm

    Shift 2: From 3 pm to 6 pm

  • Jan 30, 2023 07:36 AM IST

    JEE Main 2023 Live updates: Engineering exam today

    On January 30, NTA will hold JEE Main 2023 for BE/BTech or paper 1 candidates in two shifts. 

