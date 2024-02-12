JEE Mains 2024 session 1 result today on jeemain.nta.ac.in, where & how to check

JEE Mains 2024 Session 1 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2024) session 1 today, February 12. This date was mentioned on the information bulletin of the entrance examination. Candidates can check their scores on the official website when announced. JEE Main 2024 session 1 result live updates JEE Mains 2024 session 1 result today on jeemain.nta.ac.in (PTI)

Candidates have to use their application number and date of birth to download JEE Main scorecards.

JEE Main 2024 result date for session 1: February 12

Result time: Not confirmed

Official websites: jeemain.nta.ac.in, nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in

Login credentials: Application number and date of birth.

Direct link to view JEE Main 2024 result.

How to check JEE Main 2024 session 1 result

Go to jeemain.nta.ac.in. Open the JEE Main 2024 session 1 scorecard download link. Enter your application number, date of birth and log in. Check your result.

The first session of JEE Main 2024 was conducted on January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1.

On the first day of the examination, the BArch and BPlanning (paper 2) examination took place during the second shift, while the BE/BTech (paper 1) examination was conducted on all the other days and in two shifts.

A total of 12,31,874 candidates were registered for both papers of JEE Mains, of whom 11,70,036 took the test, NTA has informed.

NTA is expected to announce paper 1 results first, followed by paper 2.

Ahead of results, NTA released the provisional answer key of the examination was issued on February 6 and invited objections between February 7 and 9. The final answer key is also awaited.

All India ranks of JEE Main 2024 will be announced during the final results, after the session 2 examination is over.

JEE Main is held for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Architecture, Planning courses offered by National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other participating institutions.

The top 2.5 lakh candidates from various categories will also be eligible to appear in the JEE Advanced examination.