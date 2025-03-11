JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 News Live: Exam city slip this week, admit cards 3 days before test

JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 News Live: National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9. As per the information bulletin, the exam city intimation slip will be released in the second week of March, and the admit card will be released three days before the exam date....Read More

When released, candidates can check the JEE Main 2025 exam city slip and admit cards at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The exam city intimation slip will inform candidates where their exam centres will be located. The admit card will mention the name and address of the exam centre and other important details.

Steps to download JEE Main 2025 session 2 admit card, exam city slip when released

Open the NTA website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Go to the the session 2 admit cad/exam city intimation slip download link displayed on the home page.

Enter your application number, date of birth and log in.

Check and download the admit card.

The first session of JEE Main 2025 was conducted in January. The results for both papers (paper 1, BE/BTech and paper 2, BArch/BPlanning) have been announced.

