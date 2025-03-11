Edit Profile
    Live

    JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 News Live: Exam city slip this week, admit cards 3 days before test

    By HT Education Desk
    Mar 11, 2025 12:36 PM IST
    When released, candidates can check the JEE Main 2025 exam city slip and admit card at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
    JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 News Live: National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9. As per the information bulletin, the exam city intimation slip will be released in the second week of March, and the admit card will be released three days before the exam date.

    When released, candidates can check the JEE Main 2025 exam city slip and admit cards at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    The exam city intimation slip will inform candidates where their exam centres will be located. The admit card will mention the name and address of the exam centre and other important details.

    Steps to download JEE Main 2025 session 2 admit card, exam city slip when released

    Open the NTA website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    Go to the the session 2 admit cad/exam city intimation slip download link displayed on the home page.

    Enter your application number, date of birth and log in.

    Check and download the admit card.

    The first session of JEE Main 2025 was conducted in January. The results for both papers (paper 1, BE/BTech and paper 2, BArch/BPlanning) have been announced.

    Check live updates on JEE Mains session 2 exam city slip, admit card below

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 11, 2025 12:36 PM IST

    JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 News Live: Steps to download

    JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 News Live:

    Open the NTA website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    Go to the the session 2 admit cad/exam city intimation slip download link displayed on the home page.

    Enter your application number, date of birth and log in.

    Check and download the admit card.

    Mar 11, 2025 11:24 AM IST

    JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 News Live: When will NTA release session 2 admit card, exam city slip

    As per the information bulletin, NTA will release the exam city intimation slip in the second week of March, and the admit card will be released three days before the exam date. When released, candidates can check and download these documents from jeemain.nta.nic.in.

