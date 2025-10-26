JEE Mains Registration 2026 LIVE: Where, how to submit applications when process begins?
JEE Mains Registration 2026 LIVE: NTA is expected to begin the JEE Mains 2026 registrations for Session 1 from October 2025. Check how to apply when the process begins. Follow the blog for latest updates.
JEE Mains Registration 2026 LIVE: The National Testing Agency, NTA, is expected to begin the JEE Mains Registration 2026 process in October 2025. Candidates willing to apply for Joint Entrance Examination will be able to register themselves on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Notably, JEE Mains 2026 will be conducted in two sessions - Session 1 of the exam will be held from January 21 to 30, 2026, and Session 2 exam from April 1 to 10, 2026....Read More
The JEE (Main) will comprise of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E. / B. Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and Institutions / Universities funded / recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.
JEE Mains 2026: How to register
Candidates will be able to register for JEE Mains 2026 by following the steps mentioned below:
- Visit the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- Click on JEE Mains Registration 2026 link available on the home page.
- Enter the necessary information to register yourself.
- Click on submit and fill the application form.
- Make the payment of fee.
- Click on submit and download the page.
- Keep a printout of the same for future reference.
Follow the blog for latest updates on registration, direct link and more.
JEE Mains Registration 2026 LIVE: When will Session 1 exam begin?
JEE Mains Registration 2026 LIVE: As per NTA, JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 will be conducted from January 21 to 30, 2026.
JEE Mains Registration 2026 LIVE: JEE Mains to be held in two sessions
JEE Mains Registration 2026 LIVE: NTA will conduct JEE Mains 2026 in two sessions - Session 1 and Session 2.
JEE Mains Registration 2026 LIVE: When will Session 1 application process begin?
JEE Mains Registration 2026 LIVE: The Session 1 admission process is expected to begin in October 2025.
JEE Mains Registration 2026 LIVE: Where to apply
JEE Mains Registration 2026 LIVE: Candidates will be able to apply for JEE Mains 2026 on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.