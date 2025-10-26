JEE Mains Registration 2026 LIVE: Where, how to submit applications when process begins?

Live

JEE Mains Registration 2026 LIVE: Check the steps to apply for JEE Mains when the process begins. (Representative image)

JEE Mains Registration 2026 LIVE: The National Testing Agency, NTA, is expected to begin the JEE Mains Registration 2026 process in October 2025. Candidates willing to apply for Joint Entrance Examination will be able to register themselves on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Notably, JEE Mains 2026 will be conducted in two sessions - Session 1 of the exam will be held from January 21 to 30, 2026, and Session 2 exam from April 1 to 10, 2026. The JEE (Main) will comprise of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E. / B. Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and Institutions / Universities funded / recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country. JEE Mains 2026: How to register Candidates will be able to register for JEE Mains 2026 by following the steps mentioned below: Visit the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on JEE Mains Registration 2026 link available on the home page. Enter the necessary information to register yourself. Click on submit and fill the application form. Make the payment of fee. Click on submit and download the page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference. Follow the blog for latest updates on registration, direct link and more. ...Read More

