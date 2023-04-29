National Testing Agency, NTA has declared JEE Mains Result 2023 for Session 2. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination can check their results through the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The results can also be checked on nta.ac.in. JEE Main Result 2023 Live Updates JEE Mains Result 2023 for Session 2 out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here

The Session 2 JEE examination was conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023. The answer key was released on April 19 and the last date to raise objections was till April 21, 2023. The final provisional answer key was released on April 24, 2023.

Along with the results, the final answer key has also released. The same can be checked by candidates on the official website of NTA JEE. The Agency has released the AIRs and cut offs as well.

JEE Mains Result 2023 for Session 2: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Mains Result 2023 for Session 2 link available on the official website.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your results will be displayed.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final answer key will also be released soon. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA JEE.